More To The Story

A Closer Look at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Potential Plans For Major Magnet Overhaul

By Paul Foster
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:21 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFAE

Ely Portillo of WFAE Public Radio, in Charlotte, discussed the comprehensive review of a major magnet schools overhaul. A review of student assignment policies is a key factor moving forward. In a second story, Ely shared details of his Eye In The Sky story about drones for police use and better public safety. Will additional funding be there at this time of policing growth in the Charlotte region? This conversation aired in January 2026.
https://www.wfae.org/people/ely-portillo

Paul Foster
