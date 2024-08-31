© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte: A Crime And Justice Story Plus Increasing Retention In N.C. Colleges

By Paul Foster
Published August 31, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
A CMPD cruiser at the scene of a crash in south Charlotte.
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
WFAE Executive Editor, Ely Portillo updated More to the Story on the story, "Charlotte Is Failing To Bring Down Traffic Deaths," when he visited our program in August. This included details of the City's Vision Zero plan. Ely also covered, "To Increase Retention, North Carolina's Historically Black Colleges and Universities are Hiring Student Success Coaches."

Read the stories here: https://www.wfae.org/crime-justice/2024-07-30/charlotte-is-failing-to-bring-down-traffic-deaths-despite-spending-millions

https://www.wfae.org/2024-07-30/hbcu-north-carolina-retention-student-success-coaches

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
