An Update About Asheville's Mission Hospital and Owners HCA Healthcare

Reporter Andrew Jones of Asheville Watchdog returned to More to the Story to share the latest on Mission Hospital and HCA Healthcare, entering June. Numerous doctors, nurses, and staff have excited the hospital for some time and many citizens in the region feel like they are not receiving quality care. In this report, Andrew shares that the future of Mission's Urology Services is now concerning as well. This interview originally aired on June 5, 2024

Read the source story: avlwatchdog.org/missions-urology-services-loses-physicians-asheville