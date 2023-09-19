© 2023 WNCW
More To The Story

The Contract of Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell

By Paul Foster
Published September 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell
avlwatchdog.org
Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell

The City of Asheville decided to let their city manager's contract renew for another two years. Prior to that, it was somewhat unknown how that decision might turn out for Debra Campbell. That had to do in part with some tough times for Asheville. Such as a water crisis, needed policing, and a pandemic shutdown. Asheville Watchdog's John Boyle spoke to us just prior to the contract renewal. This interview aired on September 13, 2023.
Read the original story here.

