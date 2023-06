From Smoky Mountain News, Cory Vaillancourt talked about being on location at Pactiv-Evergreen, the longtime Canton paper mill on its final day of operation. The paper mill was in operation for more than a century and has been one of Haywood County's largest employers over those years. What's next for the area and those out of work? This conversation originally aired on June 7, 2023.

The original story can be found here.