"The Endless War - How Drugs Come Into Western North Carolina..."

By Paul Foster
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
In a very revealing report, Kyle Perrotti of Smoky Mountain News recapped his story that was over six months in the making. "The endless war: How drugs come into WNC and what, if anything, can be done about it" deals with addiction, suppliers, Operation JAWBreaker, and local authorities' ongoing battle to combat a growing problem. This conversation originally aired April 26, 2023.

Read the original article here: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/35488-the-endless-war-how-drugs-come-into-wnc-and-what-if-anything-can-be-done-about-it

