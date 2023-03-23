© 2023 WNCW
More To The Story

A Hung Jury Trial In The Western North Carolina Mountains Involved An Officer Shooting

By Paul Foster
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Scott Knibbs was shot to death in his own home around midnight on April 30, 2018.

Reporter Kyle Perrotti of Smoky Mountain News joined WNCW after two weeks of court in Macon County, N.C., led to a mistrial in what's known as the Knibbs case. The 2018 case involved a Macon County Deputy who shot Michael Scott Knibbs, who later passed away. Knibbs' family and their attorneys said the shooting was unnecessary. Kyle describes the trial as complicated. This conversation originally aired on March 8, 2023.

Read the original story here: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/35171-after-two-weeks-in-court-a-hung-jury-leads-to-mistrial-in-knibbs-case

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
