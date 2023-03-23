A Hung Jury Trial In The Western North Carolina Mountains Involved An Officer Shooting

Reporter Kyle Perrotti of Smoky Mountain News joined WNCW after two weeks of court in Macon County, N.C., led to a mistrial in what's known as the Knibbs case. The 2018 case involved a Macon County Deputy who shot Michael Scott Knibbs, who later passed away. Knibbs' family and their attorneys said the shooting was unnecessary. Kyle describes the trial as complicated. This conversation originally aired on March 8, 2023.

Read the original story here: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/35171-after-two-weeks-in-court-a-hung-jury-leads-to-mistrial-in-knibbs-case