Families Involved in recent Cherokee County DSS Court Cases -- Where Do Things Stand Now?

Published July 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
The Cherokee County Courthouse in downtown Murphy.

Federal Court concluded its trial involving the Cherokee County, NC Department of Social Services. What was the final verdict? What type of financial settlement was determined for families and children who say they were victims of a mismanaged system? In the follow-up report, Reporter Kate Martin of Carolina Public Press was our guest. This segment originally aired on July 6, 2022.
Read the original article here.

