More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

More to the Story: A Long-Time Influential McDowell Business Leader And How More Trails Are Planned In Old Fort

Published December 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST
McDowell News
Pierce Bradley, father of Marion's five lane, passes away at 96

McDowell News Reporter- Mike Conley joined WNCW on December 1 to cover some of his latest stories across the county, including the recent passing business leader, Pierce Bradley (96), whose vision opened many doors for the people of Marion and McDowell County. He also discussed how a partnership between the town of Old Fort and UNC-Chapel Hill will make more outdoor trails accessible for Old Fort.

Tags

More To The StoryPodcastMore to the Storymarion ncMcDowell County
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
