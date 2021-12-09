More to the Story: A Long-Time Influential McDowell Business Leader And How More Trails Are Planned In Old Fort
McDowell News Reporter- Mike Conley joined WNCW on December 1 to cover some of his latest stories across the county, including the recent passing business leader, Pierce Bradley (96), whose vision opened many doors for the people of Marion and McDowell County. He also discussed how a partnership between the town of Old Fort and UNC-Chapel Hill will make more outdoor trails accessible for Old Fort.