© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

More To The Story: Smoky Mountain News - Former President Donald Trump at the N.C. Republican Party State Convention

Published June 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
Trump Smky Mtn 6-23-21.jpg
Cory Vaillancourt
/
Smoky Mountain News

Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor - Cory Vaillincourt went over his story "The Return of the Don" about former President Donald Trump. This after Trump spoke at the Republican Party's State Convention, which Cory attended. If Trump runs again or not for president in 2024, Cory says he still is the main leader for the Republican party from what he witnessed. The interview originally aired June 23, 2021.

Tags

More To The StoryPodcastMore to the Story
Stay Connected
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster