More To The Story: Smoky Mountain News - Former President Donald Trump at the N.C. Republican Party State Convention
Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor - Cory Vaillincourt went over his story "The Return of the Don" about former President Donald Trump. This after Trump spoke at the Republican Party's State Convention, which Cory attended. If Trump runs again or not for president in 2024, Cory says he still is the main leader for the Republican party from what he witnessed. The interview originally aired June 23, 2021.