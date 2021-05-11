Long Road Ahead to North Carolina Budget?

Stephanie Carson, News and Community Partnership Manager and Broadcast Producer, with Carolina Public Press was our guest during this More to the Story. The main conversation during this interview was about the 2021-2022 fiscal budget for North Carolina and how unspent funds from Covid-19 funding could help that money be spread elsewhere. Stephanie also shared details from a story about N.C. Poultry Farmers. This interview first aired on April 7, 2021.

