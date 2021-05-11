© 2021
More To The Story

Long Road Ahead to North Carolina Budget?

Published May 11, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT
More to the Story: Long Road Ahead to North Carolina Budget?

Stephanie Carson, News and Community Partnership Manager and Broadcast Producer, with Carolina Public Press was our guest during this More to the Story. The main conversation during this interview was about the 2021-2022 fiscal budget for North Carolina and how unspent funds from Covid-19 funding could help that money be spread elsewhere. Stephanie also shared details from a story about N.C. Poultry Farmers. This interview first aired on April 7, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW’s More To The Story – Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

Tags

More To The StoryPodcastMore to the Story
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
See stories by Paul Foster