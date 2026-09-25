Jaclyn Anthony’s guest is Herb Klann, Bat Cave resident and author of the forthcoming Ready, Set, Hunt: A Field Guide for the Beginner Hunter, releasing September 29th from Asheville-based Otterpine. The guide gives new and experienced hunters practical guidance, hard-earned lessons and confidence to find their own way outdoors. They talk about Klann’s hunting experience growing up and how hunters make good conservationists.

https://otterpine.com/ready-set-hunt/

https://readysetoutdoors.com/