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Friday Feature of the Week

Ready, Set, Hunt: A Field Guide for the Beginner Hunter

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:50 AM EDT

Jaclyn Anthony’s guest is Herb Klann, Bat Cave resident and author of the forthcoming Ready, Set, Hunt: A Field Guide for the Beginner Hunter, releasing September 29th from Asheville-based Otterpine. The guide gives new and experienced hunters practical guidance, hard-earned lessons and confidence to find their own way outdoors. They talk about Klann’s hunting experience growing up and how hunters make good conservationists.

https://otterpine.com/ready-set-hunt/

https://readysetoutdoors.com/

Friday Feature of the Week
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony