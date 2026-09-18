Appalachia Comics Project's graphic novel, "Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene".

Jaclyn Anthony’s guest for this Friday Feature of the Week is Andrew Aydin, co-founder of the Appalachia Comics Project and one of the survivors whose stories appear in its graphic novel, Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene. The anthology pairs survivors with comic writers and artists, published by Good Trouble Productions. On September 27, contributors and survivors will mark Helene’s second anniversary with a book signing at Main Street Comics and Games in Marshall.

https://www.appalachiacomics.org/

