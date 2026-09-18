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Friday Feature of the Week

Appalachia Comics Project's graphic novel, "Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene".

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published September 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

Jaclyn Anthony’s guest for this Friday Feature of the Week is Andrew Aydin, co-founder of the Appalachia Comics Project and one of the survivors whose stories appear in its graphic novel, Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene. The anthology pairs survivors with comic writers and artists, published by Good Trouble Productions. On September 27, contributors and survivors will mark Helene’s second anniversary with a book signing at Main Street Comics and Games in Marshall.

https://www.appalachiacomics.org/

Friday Feature of the Week
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony