Spartanburg Little Theatre presents "Come From Away"

Jaclyn spoke with Jay Coffman, executive artistic director of the Spartanburg Little Theatre and director of their season opener, Come From Away.

Based on the true events that unfolded when 38 planes carrying thousands of passengers from around the world were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of 9/11. This critically acclaimed musical is an uplifting reminder of humanity’s capacity to come together in even the most difficult moments.

https://spartanburglittletheatre.com/2026-27-season/