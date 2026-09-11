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Friday Feature of the Week

Spartanburg Little Theatre presents "Come From Away"

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published September 11, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT

Jaclyn spoke with Jay Coffman, executive artistic director of the Spartanburg Little Theatre and director of their season opener, Come From Away.

Based on the true events that unfolded when 38 planes carrying thousands of passengers from around the world were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of 9/11. This critically acclaimed musical is an uplifting reminder of humanity’s capacity to come together in even the most difficult moments.

https://spartanburglittletheatre.com/2026-27-season/

Friday Feature of the Week
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony