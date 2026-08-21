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Friday Feature of the Week

Fair Play Charlotte -- advocating for musicians and artists

By Kevin Washington
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:03 AM EDT
Sara Colée, founder of Fair Play Charlotte
Sara Colée, founder of Fair Play Charlotte

This week, Kevin Washington interviews Sara Colée, a brand strategist and the founder of Stella Creative Studio. In the interview, Sara talks about the work of the organization she co-founded, Fair Play of Charlotte, where they advocate for a fair ecosystem for musicians and artists in Charlotte by engaging with venues, event producers, and organizations, highlighting the value of having an inclusive music scene in Charlotte. Sara discusses the work that Fair Play has done, including the data gathered about the progress that Charlotte has made in supporting local artists.

Friday Feature of the Week
Kevin Washington
Kevin Washington was born in Charleston, South Carolina and grew up in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. He is the son of two educators, and at an early age began to cultivate a genuine love for music and entertainment. His favorite styles of music are R&B, soul, funk and gospel and says he really has a big appreciation for all types of musical genres. He’s a proud alumnus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC where he studied Television Production. Following college, Washington began his career at an urban gospel station in Gaffney, SC - WFGN-AM 1180 “Your Spiritual Friend,” where he worked as a radio personality from 2009 until 2017. He also served as a producer and editor for Foothills News Channel, formerly Cleveland Headline News in Shelby, NC. He joined the staff of WNCW in 2015 working with Senior News Producer Paul Foster, reporting and producing short news segments for regional newscasts that air during National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition.” His current title is Music Host and Operations Assistant, as he hosts and produces the program 20/21 which airs Tuesday nights 8-9pm, and works diligently behind the scenes gathering, processing and implementing important station and music data. On occasion, he fills in for Foster, hosting Morning Edition. When he’s not at WNCW, he volunteers for the Cleveland County Art Council’s Real to Reel Festival, Creative Mornings in Charlotte, NC and enjoys serving as a videographer for his local community. Finally, this multitalented busy young man is also a comic artist and storyteller who hopes to someday produce and write a TV series.
See stories by Kevin Washington