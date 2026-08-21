Fair Play Charlotte -- advocating for musicians and artists

This week, Kevin Washington interviews Sara Colée, a brand strategist and the founder of Stella Creative Studio. In the interview, Sara talks about the work of the organization she co-founded, Fair Play of Charlotte, where they advocate for a fair ecosystem for musicians and artists in Charlotte by engaging with venues, event producers, and organizations, highlighting the value of having an inclusive music scene in Charlotte. Sara discusses the work that Fair Play has done, including the data gathered about the progress that Charlotte has made in supporting local artists.