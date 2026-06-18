Juneteenth 2026

The Friday Feature for Juneteenth takes you to the Spartanburg Library's Local History Room to hear from its assistant director, Brad Steinecke. He talks about the Freedom Flag in their collection that was sewn in 1865 and used in Spartanburg’s emancipation parade and jubilee. Kim Brown, Spartanburg's Parks and Recreation and Special Events Director, outlines the Juneteenth celebrations happening in the city on Friday and Saturday. And in Asheville, Alexandria Monque Ravenel, with the YMI Cultural Center, tells us about the history of the center, what they do, and about the Juneteenth events happening on The Block.