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Friday Feature of the Week

Juneteenth 2026

By Jaclyn Anthony
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Freedom Flag from 1865 on display at Spartanburg Library

The Friday Feature for Juneteenth takes you to the Spartanburg Library's Local History Room to hear from its assistant director, Brad Steinecke. He talks about the Freedom Flag in their collection that was sewn in 1865 and used in Spartanburg’s emancipation parade and jubilee. Kim Brown, Spartanburg's Parks and Recreation and Special Events Director, outlines the Juneteenth celebrations happening in the city on Friday and Saturday. And in Asheville, Alexandria Monque Ravenel, with the YMI Cultural Center, tells us about the history of the center, what they do, and about the Juneteenth events happening on The Block.

Friday Feature of the Week
Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.<br/><br/>
See stories by Jaclyn Anthony