Author Kristy Tolley loves writing about North Carolina for travel and things to see. That led to her new book, 100 Things To Do In North Carolina Before You Die.

Kristy takes you from the high elevations of the mountains to the deep waters of the coast and everything in between. These 100 places and fun spots involve landmarks, entertainment, and great eats. This conversation aired in January 2026.

https://reedypress.com/shop/100-things-to-do-in-north-carolina-before-you-die/

