Tasty - Delicious - Apples...Carolina Ciderfest Is Coming!

Shay Brown of Shay and Company, the group that helps present Carolina Ciderfest, talks about this year's event. Taking place Saturday, June 22nd, Carolina Ciderfest makes this their second year taking place in Asheville. The festival partners with and benefits the N.C. Cider Association. The number of participating cider makers and distributors at the festival is much too large to list, so listen to this podcast to learn more. (carolinaciderfest.com)

This interview originally aired June 7, 2024