© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Feature of the Week

Tasty - Delicious - Apples...Carolina Ciderfest Is Coming!

By Paul Foster
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT
Stephan Pruitt Photography
/
carolinaciderfest.com

Shay Brown of Shay and Company, the group that helps present Carolina Ciderfest, talks about this year's event. Taking place Saturday, June 22nd, Carolina Ciderfest makes this their second year taking place in Asheville. The festival partners with and benefits the N.C. Cider Association. The number of participating cider makers and distributors at the festival is much too large to list, so listen to this podcast to learn more. (carolinaciderfest.com)
This interview originally aired June 7, 2024

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster