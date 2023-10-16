Suicide Prevention Through The Eyes Of A Person Who Was On The Verge And A Mental Health Therapist
September was National Suicide Prevention Month. To bring awareness to suicide, WNCW featured Jeff Spiteri, a former victim of homelessness, who had lost all hope. Today, Jeff is an international speaker and author on suicide. We also spoke with Linda Schaffer, a psychiatric therapist, who provided insight into what her patients often go through. Both guests have ties to Western NC.
This conversation originally aired Sept. 22, 2023.