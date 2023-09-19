© 2023 WNCW
Live On Stage - Liberty Mountain, The Battle of Kings Mountain

By Paul Foster
Published September 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT

Some time back, The Joy Theatre in Kings Mountain approached former Charlotte TV Newscaster - Bob Inman about officially writing their hopes for a revolutionary drama on the Battle of Kings Mtn. Bob, who left television news to become a full-time writer of novels and stage plays, was happy for the opportunity. Thus came Liberty Mountain. Bob sat down with WNCW. You might decide to attend a live performance. This interview aired September 15, 2023.

https://www.libertymountaindrama.com/

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
