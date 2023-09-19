Live On Stage - Liberty Mountain, The Battle of Kings Mountain

Some time back, The Joy Theatre in Kings Mountain approached former Charlotte TV Newscaster - Bob Inman about officially writing their hopes for a revolutionary drama on the Battle of Kings Mtn. Bob, who left television news to become a full-time writer of novels and stage plays, was happy for the opportunity. Thus came Liberty Mountain. Bob sat down with WNCW. You might decide to attend a live performance. This interview aired September 15, 2023.

https://www.libertymountaindrama.com/