Friday Feature of the Week

"Our State Magazine's Annual Mountain Issue Becomes The Largest Edition Ever"

Published November 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
All about North Carolina, Our State Magazine was the focus of this Friday Feature, when we were joined by Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Hudson. Hudson shared that this October/Mountain issue of stories and beautiful photos is the largest edition in magazine history. Elizabeth teased the stories "Morning in the Mountains, "Peace in the Valley", and "Artistic and Adventure in the High Country". This interview originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022.

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
