"Our State Magazine's Annual Mountain Issue Becomes The Largest Edition Ever"
All about North Carolina, Our State Magazine was the focus of this Friday Feature, when we were joined by Editor-in-Chief Elizabeth Hudson. Hudson shared that this October/Mountain issue of stories and beautiful photos is the largest edition in magazine history. Elizabeth teased the stories "Morning in the Mountains, "Peace in the Valley", and "Artistic and Adventure in the High Country". This interview originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022.