Educating For A Second Chance - Greenville Tech's Upstate Returning Citizens Program
In January, Greenville's United Way teamed up with Greenville Technical College for an MLK Drive for the college's Re-Entry Coalition. Besides promoting the event, the Friday Feature interviewed Greenville Tech - Upstate Returning Citizens Program Director, Sammie Stroud, about working with inmates to prepare them for being released from jail and getting back out in the society. The interview originally aired Jan. 21, 2022.