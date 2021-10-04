WNCW Friday Feature of the Week - Grit and Grace: A Flood Relief Benefit for Haywood County

By the time you see this, the benefit in Canton called "Grit and Grace - A Flood Relief Benefit for Haywood County" may be concluded. Held on October 2nd, the event was a joint effort by the band Balsam Range, The United Way of Haywood County, Town of Canton, Smoky Mountain News, and others.

An event where donations will go towards supporting relief efforts in Haywood County after it was hammered by flooding in August. Arts and Music Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Garret Woodward previewed the event on Sept. 24, 2021.