Friday Feature of the Week

WNCW Friday Feature of the Week - Grit and Grace: A Flood Relief Benefit for Haywood County

Published October 4, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
Paul Foster with Garret Woodward of Smoky Mountain News

By the time you see this, the benefit in Canton called "Grit and Grace - A Flood Relief Benefit for Haywood County" may be concluded. Held on October 2nd, the event was a joint effort by the band Balsam Range, The United Way of Haywood County, Town of Canton, Smoky Mountain News, and others.

An event where donations will go towards supporting relief efforts in Haywood County after it was hammered by flooding in August. Arts and Music Editor for Smoky Mountain News, Garret Woodward previewed the event on Sept. 24, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
