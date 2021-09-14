WNCW Friday Feature of the Week: "Bigfoot Life Is More Than The Tall and Hairy Creature Sometimes Spotted In The Woods"

Interviewed on The Friday Feature were the founders of Bigfoot Life, based in Asheville, Greg and Amy Gerald. Does Bigfoot really exist? Bigfoot Life means much more than the so-called Bigfoot or Sasquatch creature. Greg and Amy explain that their brand has great life principles, including doing a better job of taking care of the mountain and forest trails we use when enjoying the outdoors. This fun and insightful conversation originally aired on Sept. 3, 2021.