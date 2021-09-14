© 2021
Friday Feature of the Week

WNCW Friday Feature of the Week: "Bigfoot Life Is More Than The Tall and Hairy Creature Sometimes Spotted In The Woods"

Published September 3, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT
Greg and Amy (Bigfoot Life).jpg

Interviewed on The Friday Feature were the founders of Bigfoot Life, based in Asheville, Greg and Amy Gerald. Does Bigfoot really exist? Bigfoot Life means much more than the so-called Bigfoot or Sasquatch creature. Greg and Amy explain that their brand has great life principles, including doing a better job of taking care of the mountain and forest trails we use when enjoying the outdoors. This fun and insightful conversation originally aired on Sept. 3, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
