Another in a long line of documentary films has been released by The Center for Cultural Preservation, based in Hendersonville. The Spirits Still Move Them concerns regional moonshine and the people responsible for it. Some members of those families who created it years ago, illegally, are in the business today, legally. Award winning director and producer - David Weintraub, Director for The Center for Cultural Preservation is guest on this Friday Feature from June 11, 2021.