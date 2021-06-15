© 2021
Friday Feature of the Week

The Spirits Still Move Them

Published June 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT
moonshine-film-bethanne-dvd-final-for-promotion-pdf.jpg

The Spirits Still Move Them, a documentary film about Western North Carolina's moonshine history and tradition, premieres.

Another in a long line of documentary films has been released by The Center for Cultural Preservation, based in Hendersonville. The Spirits Still Move Them concerns regional moonshine and the people responsible for it. Some members of those families who created it years ago, illegally, are in the business today, legally. Award winning director and producer - David Weintraub, Director for The Center for Cultural Preservation is guest on this Friday Feature from June 11, 2021.

Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
