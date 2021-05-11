© 2021
Friday Feature of the Week

Nelson Riddle – Music With A Heartbeat

Published May 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT
The author of the authorized biography, “Nelson Riddle – Music With A Heartbeat” – Geoffrey Littlefield was guest during this edition of WNCW’s Friday Feature Interview of the Week. Riddle was an American composer, arranger, band leader, and worked with many legendary vocalists of popular music from Frank Sinatra to Nat King Cole to Ella Fitzgerald. Riddle’s instrumentals were also a part of many television and movie scores. Littlefield’s connection to the Riddle family makes him the perfect person to take us inside the life of Nelson Riddle. This interview originally aired April 23, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW’s More To The Story – Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
