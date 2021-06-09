© 2021
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Traditional Artist Directory Spotlight: Susan Pepper

Published May 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
Susan Pepper first came to Western North Carolina in 2003 to attend the Swannanoa Gathering at Warren Wilson College. She moved to Asheville in 2004 and in 2005 moved to Boone to pursue a master's degree in Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University. There she found a community of musicians that helped her connect to the music and traditions in the Boone area, particularly one of her main spots of inspiration, Beech Mountain.

