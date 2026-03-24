Stephen Poplin: Inner Journeys, Cosmic Sojourns

This week's Appalachian Vibes mini is Stephen Poplin. From the website: https://appalachianvibes.net/stephen-poplin/

Stephen Poplin is a spiritual hypnotherapist, transpersonal astrologer, author, and longtime educator exploring the deeper layers of consciousness. With roots in Virginia and degrees from Old Dominion University, Stephen has taught across the U.S. and Europe, and served as International Director of The Michael Newton Institute for Life Between Lives Hypnotherapy, and spent years in Virginia Beach giving talks at the Association for Research and Enlightenment.

