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Appalachian Vibes

Stephen Poplin: Inner Journeys, Cosmic Sojourns

By Amanda Bocchi
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT

This week's Appalachian Vibes mini is Stephen Poplin. From the website: https://appalachianvibes.net/stephen-poplin/
Stephen Poplin is a spiritual hypnotherapist, transpersonal astrologer, author, and longtime educator exploring the deeper layers of consciousness. With roots in Virginia and degrees from Old Dominion University, Stephen has taught across the U.S. and Europe, and served as International Director of The Michael Newton Institute for Life Between Lives Hypnotherapy, and spent years in Virginia Beach giving talks at the Association for Research and Enlightenment.

Appalachian Vibes
Amanda Bocchi
Amanda Bocchi is the host of Appalachian Vibes. As a musician and former producer for a Southwest Virginia NPR station, Amanda noticed the lack of diversity represented in the music community in Appalachia. She created the hour-long radio show and podcast as a response to the lack of diversity in Appalachia.
See stories by Amanda Bocchi