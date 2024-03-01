© 2024 WNCW
Appalachian Vibes

Girls Rock Roanoke

Published March 1, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST

Girls Rock Roanoke is part of a national and world wide movement to educate and empower girls and gender expansive youth through music, creativity and collaboration.

Girls Rock Roanoke is a music camp movement that began in 2001 with the establishment of the Rock 'n Roll Camp for girls in Portland, Oregon.

Amanda Bocchi chats with Catherine Backus and Lacy Levy, board member and executive director of the non profit, Girls Rock Roanoke.

Learn more about Girls Rock at girlsrockroanoke.org

