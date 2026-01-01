Jeannine Rossa was one of those eight-year-olds lying on the living room floor on a rainy day, playing her mom's folk LPs and reading the liner notes cover to cover. In college, her housemates and friends introduced her to the vast worlds of African and Latin rhythms. That started Jeannine's exploration of music from all over the globe: from Nunavut to Papua New Guinea, from Madagascar to Vietnam, from Kerelia to Aotearoa, and all places in between. Jeannine volunteered for many years at Jefferson Public Radio (KSMF) in Ashland, OR as the music librarian and substitute host (back when it was easier to get a sub than record a show). She ultimately landed a 7-year gig as the host of the World Beat Show, only stopping because she moved to a small island in the middle of the Pacific with no stoplights and no buildings taller than a palm tree. Jeannine is honored to be the new host of Culture Caravan, highlighting music and artists from all over the world.