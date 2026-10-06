WNCW welcomes new Program Director, Shane German.

As many of you know, our long time Program Director, Joe Kendrick left WNCW for a new role back in June of this year. After an exhaustive search, lasting several months, WNCW is proud to welcome our new Programming and Operations Director, Shane German. Shane comes to WNCW from KOPN in Columbia, MO. He has years of experience in programming, operations, and as an on air host, with stops at KUVO Jazz in Denver, CO; The North 103.3 FM in Duluth, MN; and WYCE in Grand Rapids, MI. Shane is settling into his new role, and you’ll be hearing him on the air in the very near future, and definitely in our Fall Pledge drive coming up next week. Please join us in welcoming Shane to the WNCW family.