© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You can now view WNCW news stories in a text-only format for those with limited bandwidth or data. Click here.

Hurricane Relief Resources for Transylvania County, NC

WNCW
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:57 PM EDT

Our running list of resources and services available in Transylvania County.

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.

As of Tuesday, October 15, 2024:

In response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene, the Transylvania Business Support Task Force has relaunched Transylvania Tomorrow - Small Business Emergency Relief Fund to support the small business community in Transylvania County. To donate or apply, visit BrevardNC.org and look for Transylvania Tomorrow.
News