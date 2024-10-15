Hurricane Relief Resources for Transylvania County, NC
Our running list of resources and services available in Transylvania County.
We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.
As of Tuesday, October 15, 2024:
In response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene, the Transylvania Business Support Task Force has relaunched Transylvania Tomorrow - Small Business Emergency Relief Fund to support the small business community in Transylvania County. To donate or apply, visit BrevardNC.org and look for Transylvania Tomorrow.