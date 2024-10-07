WNCW Mourns the Loss of Longtime Host and Programmer Rob Daves

It is with great sorrow that WNCW shares the news of the passing of our colleague and friend, Rob Daves.

Rob has been our ARC Overnight anchor host and music director for over 15 years, in addition to on air filling in on a variety of WNCW shows as an alternate host often.

We will share more information about our plans for on-air tributes and any memorials or gatherings in his memory in coming days.

Attached is an interview from WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick with Rob about his favorite music of the year on ARC Overnight, from 2016.