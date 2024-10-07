© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WNCW Mourns the Loss of Longtime Host and Programmer Rob Daves

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Rob Daves on air at WNCW in 2017
Rob Daves on air at WNCW in 2017

A friend to all who knew him, Rob was unwaveringly humble and kind in addition to being a genius of a DJ

It is with great sorrow that WNCW shares the news of the passing of our colleague and friend, Rob Daves.

Rob has been our ARC Overnight anchor host and music director for over 15 years, in addition to on air filling in on a variety of WNCW shows as an alternate host often.

We will share more information about our plans for on-air tributes and any memorials or gatherings in his memory in coming days.

Attached is an interview from WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick with Rob about his favorite music of the year on ARC Overnight, from 2016.
Tags
News Rob Davesarc overnight
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
See stories by Joe Kendrick