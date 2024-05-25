William Ritter on This Old Porch May 26th at 4pm

William Ritter is an old time fiddler, seed-saver, and ballad singer from the mountains of Mitchell County with a passion for sharing the regional stories, songs, tunes, and seeds in his care. He is convinced that sharing old ways and old seeds can bridge the growing gulfs and fissures in our communities and lead to real cultural resilience. In 2020, William embarked on a life-changing apprenticeship with ballad singer and storyteller Bobby McMillon, and in 2021 he released his first solo album Mentor, honoring the many people who have so generously shared with him their time, gifts, and heritage.