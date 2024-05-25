© 2024 WNCW
William Ritter on This Old Porch May 26th at 4pm

WNCW | By Carol Rifkin
Published May 25, 2024 at 7:39 AM EDT
William Ritter

This Old Porch host Carol Rifkin welcomes William to her show for live music and conversation Sunday afternoon

William Ritter is an old time fiddler, seed-saver, and ballad singer from the mountains of Mitchell County with a passion for sharing the regional stories, songs, tunes, and seeds in his care. He is convinced that sharing old ways and old seeds can bridge the growing gulfs and fissures in our communities and lead to real cultural resilience. In 2020, William embarked on a life-changing apprenticeship with ballad singer and storyteller Bobby McMillon, and in 2021 he released his first solo album Mentor, honoring the many people who have so generously shared with him their time, gifts, and heritage.
Carol Rifkin
Carol Rifkin is a longtime member of the mountain music community and is a nationally known, award winning musician, singer and dancer who has performed on TV, radio, recordings, at festivals, in the BBC documentary Down Home, Appalachia to Nashville (with fiddler Tommy Jarrell), the movie Songcatcher, documentaries like Rank Strangers, Why Old Time, public TV shows and more.
