The Heritage Festival celebrated 40 Years, as Hart Square Foundation & Park lives on

The Hart Square Foundation, including Hart Square Park, located in Catawba County, aims to keep a historic and old-time tradition alive. It involves a community of hand-built log cabins, craft makers, etc., on 200 acres in Valdese. They provide tours and events, including the Annual Heritage Festival, which was being held at the time this interview aired. Director Lorissa Vines sat down with WNCW in October.

https://www.hartsquare.com

