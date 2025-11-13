© 2025 WNCW
The Heritage Festival celebrated 40 Years, as Hart Square Foundation & Park lives on

WNCW | By Paul Foster
Published November 13, 2025 at 2:41 PM EST
hartsquare.com

The Hart Square Foundation, including Hart Square Park, located in Catawba County, aims to keep a historic and old-time tradition alive. It involves a community of hand-built log cabins, craft makers, etc., on 200 acres in Valdese. They provide tours and events, including the Annual Heritage Festival, which was being held at the time this interview aired. Director Lorissa Vines sat down with WNCW in October.
https://www.hartsquare.com
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
