Crowd Around the Mic, Volume 17 - Order Now; We're Finalizing the Design
WNCW produces a new Crowd Around The Mic CD annually from live performances recorded in Studio B.
DISC 1
1. Charles Bradley - Intro>Crying in the Chapel>Love Bug Blues
2. Moreland and Arbuckle - Tall Boogie
3. Allen Thompson Band - Dirt to Dust
4. French Broad Playboys - Uncork the Whiskey
5. Mary Gauthier - Goodbye
6. Blue Highway - Blue Ridge Mountain Girl
7. Erin McKeown & Her Fine Parade - Histories
8. Marco Benevento - Limbs of a Pine
9. Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band - Something for Nothing
10. Corb Lund - Bible On the Dash
11. Steel Wheels - The Race
12. Shawn Camp - The Grandpa That I Know
13. April Sessions - Bring It
14. Chuck Brodsky - The Monrovians vs. the klan
DISC 2
1. Donna the Buffalo - I Love My Tribe
2. James McMurtry - These Things I've Come to Know
3. Randall Bramblett - John The Baptist
4. Ol' 74 Jazz Band - Sing, Sing, Sing
5. Brownout - In My Head
6. Eilen Jewel - Bang Bang Bang
7. Seth Walker - I've Got a Thing For You
8. Malcolm Holcombe - The Crossing
9. Comas - Paddy Fahy's/The Maspeth Reel/Mighty Keith O'Neill
10. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Day to Day
11. Foghorn Stringband - By The River
12. Larry & Jenny Keel - Black Mountain Rag
13. Aaron Burdett - Three or Four Minutes
14. Amy Ray - Crying in the Wilderness
15. The Wu Force: Abigail Washburn, Kai Welch, Wu Fei - Muckrackers
16. Toubab Krewe - Lamine's Tune