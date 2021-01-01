Crowd Around the Mic, Volume 17 - Order Now; We're Finalizing the Design

WNCW produces a new Crowd Around The Mic CD annually from live performances recorded in Studio B. It is only available with a pledge of support to the station. Pledge Now

View other Thank You Gifts

CROWD AROUND THE MIC, VOL. 17

DISC 1

1. Charles Bradley - Intro>Crying in the Chapel>Love Bug Blues

2. Moreland and Arbuckle - Tall Boogie

3. Allen Thompson Band - Dirt to Dust

4. French Broad Playboys - Uncork the Whiskey

5. Mary Gauthier - Goodbye

6. Blue Highway - Blue Ridge Mountain Girl

7. Erin McKeown & Her Fine Parade - Histories

8. Marco Benevento - Limbs of a Pine

9. Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band - Something for Nothing

10. Corb Lund - Bible On the Dash

11. Steel Wheels - The Race

12. Shawn Camp - The Grandpa That I Know

13. April Sessions - Bring It

14. Chuck Brodsky - The Monrovians vs. the klan



DISC 2

1. Donna the Buffalo - I Love My Tribe

2. James McMurtry - These Things I've Come to Know

3. Randall Bramblett - John The Baptist

4. Ol' 74 Jazz Band - Sing, Sing, Sing

5. Brownout - In My Head

6. Eilen Jewel - Bang Bang Bang

7. Seth Walker - I've Got a Thing For You

8. Malcolm Holcombe - The Crossing

9. Comas - Paddy Fahy's/The Maspeth Reel/Mighty Keith O'Neill

10. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Day to Day

11. Foghorn Stringband - By The River

12. Larry & Jenny Keel - Black Mountain Rag

13. Aaron Burdett - Three or Four Minutes

14. Amy Ray - Crying in the Wilderness

15. The Wu Force: Abigail Washburn, Kai Welch, Wu Fei - Muckrackers

16. Toubab Krewe - Lamine's Tune

Pledge Now

View other Thank You Gifts