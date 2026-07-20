Enter to win tickets to PBR® Tryon!

Professional Bull Riders Competition

Friday, August 28, 2026 | Tryon International Equestrian Center | Mill Spring, NC

The “toughest sport on dirt” returns to Tryon International, bringing Professional Bull Riders® competition to the venue for top-class thrills and western sport at the PBR® Tryon. It’s the cowboys vs. bulls battling to the eight-second buzzer, and you won’t want to miss the action.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, available here.

