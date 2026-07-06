Enter to win tickets to Reprise: Recreating Iconic Phish Shows!

REPRISE: Recreating Iconic Phish Shows (performing 07/22/97 at the Walnut Creek Amphitheater)

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REPRISE, a band formed to reprise the Phish experience, is itself an all-star band. Cal Kehoe, longtime frontman for Pink Talking Fish, helms the enterprise on guitar. Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle, Kung Fu and The Breakfast) masters the drums. Scott Chasolen chairs the boards for the project, bringing years of experience as a founding member of Ulu and keyboardist of internationally touring Pink Floyd tribute The Machine. Multi-instrumentalist and composer Chris DeAngelis (The Machine, Kung Fu, and The Breakfast) rounds out the foursome on bass. The time is near, the mission’s clear.