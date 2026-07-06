Enter to win tickets to Jammy Buffett!

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Jammy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett often spoke of “traveling the songlines,” a phrase borrowed from the Aboriginal tradition of mapping the land through music and story—paths that connect people, places, and moments across time.

Jammy Buffet picks up that journey, where Buffett’s coastal storytelling meets the improvisational spirit of the jam band world.

Led by singer-songwriter Bob Barrick, with key contributions from Brendan Mayer (son of longtime Coral Reefer Peter Mayer), bassist Andrew Cooney, and drummer Tyler Gwynn, this Colorado–Tennessee outfit breathes new life into Buffett’s timeless “Gulf & Western” sound.

Their live shows offer something for everyone: greatest-hit singalongs for casual fans, deep cuts for the diehard Parrotheads, and cosmic, exploratory jams for those along for the ride. Expect sun-soaked grooves, surprise segues, and barefoot boogie energy from start to finish.

With collaborations featuring original Coral Reefers Peter Mayer and Jim Mayer, Jammy Buffet is quickly making waves in the Gulf & Western world, bringing fresh musicianship and modern jam sensibilities to Buffett’s storied catalog.

