Enter to win tickets to "American Tunes" with Rhiannon Giddens, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Mavis Staples, and Hurray for the Riff Raff at the new Hellbender venue in Asheville!

Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

Under open skies, Rhiannon Giddens brings together Mary Chapin Carpenter, Mavis Staples and Hurray for the Riff Raff (performing as a duo) for a joyful celebration of American songs that connect generations.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.