Enter to win tickets to see Josh Ritter at The Orange Peel!

Josh Ritter is performing two nights at the Orange Peel, with fully-seated shows!

We are drawing one lucky winner of a pair of tickets for each night.

Enter the contest for Wednesday, May 20 here.

Enter the contest for Thursday, May 21 here.

Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.