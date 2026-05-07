Enter to win passes for two to Cold Mountain Music Festival!

Cold Mountain Music Festival

The lucky winner will receive:

Two General Admission tickets

One Camping Pass

Two Boojum VIP Passes (Hospitality Tent with shaded tables and chairs, provate restrooms, snacks, appetizers, and cold beverages)

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.