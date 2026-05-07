Enter to win passes for two to Cold Mountain Music Festival!
May 29-30, 2026 | Lake Logan, NC
Cold Mountain Music Festival
The lucky winner will receive:
Two General Admission tickets
One Camping Pass
Two Boojum VIP Passes (Hospitality Tent with shaded tables and chairs, provate restrooms, snacks, appetizers, and cold beverages)
Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.