Enter to win 4 tickets to Red Wing Roots Festival!

Red Wing Roots Music Festival

The lucky winner will receive:

Four General Admission tickets

One Camping Pass (two tents allowed)

Chimney Ridge Car Camping: 2 tents, 4 people, and 1 vehicle max per site. Good for 4 nights (Thurs 10am – Mon 10am). You will be assigned a 20' x 20' spot to park your car and pitch a tent or set up your small RV/camper/van. Just remember, if you bring a small RV/camper/van everything needs to fit within your assigned 20’x20’ camp spot AND you must have All Wheel/4×4 drive. No generators are allowed. Once the festival begins on Friday, there will be limited access to drive into Chimney Ridge. Basically, once you’re there, plan to stay! 3-day wristbands required for all camping guests! NO PETS.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected. YES, REALLY!!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.