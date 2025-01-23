Enter to win tickets to see Larry & Joe in Asheville!

Born continents and cultures apart, this dynamic duo delivers a captivating fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, and more. Venezuela-born Larry Bellorín is a legend of Llanera music, a rhythmic folk tradition from his home country. Forced to seek political asylum in North Carolina, the multi-instrumentalist met Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time musician Joe Troop, founder of the acclaimed “Latingrass” band Che Appalache. Together, their stories converge through a unique blend of musical traditions — demonstrating that music truly knows no borders.

