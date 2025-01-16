© 2025 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to the Highwater Music Festival!

WNCW
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST

April 26 & 27, 2025 | Riverfront Park | North Charleston, SC

Featuring:
Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Amos Lee, Arcade Fire, Counting Crows, Trampled By Turtles, Waxahatchee and many more!

Contest winner will receive two General Admission tickets for both days.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions
