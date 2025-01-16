Enter to win tickets to the Highwater Music Festival!

Featuring:

Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Amos Lee, Arcade Fire, Counting Crows, Trampled By Turtles, Waxahatchee and many more!

Contest winner will receive two General Admission tickets for both days.

Enter the contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions, which can be found here.