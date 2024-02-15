Enter to win tickets to Folkmoot Live! And Evening of Eastern Culture

Folkmoot USA presents An Evening of Eastern Culture featuring “Asian Soundscapes” created by Min Xiao-Fen.



Prepare yourself for extraordinary performances by Min Xiao-Fen on the Chinese pipa, Mari Ohta on the Japanese koto, Thom Nguyen on the drums, and the Gamelan Ensemble of Warren Wilson College.

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 PM, Doors Open at 6 PM

Learn more and listen to Min Xiao-Fen:

Folkmoot Friendship Center

112 Virginia Avenue, Waynesville, NC

This will be one of the most interesting and unique concerts of the season.

Few artists have done more to both honor and reinvent the 2000-year history of the pipa than soloist, vocalist and composer Min Xiao-Fen. Classically trained in her native China, Min served as a principal pipa soloist at Nanjing Traditional Music Orchestra.

In 2023, Min received a prestigious commission from the Smithsonian Institution to compose scores for “Romance of the Fruit Peddler” and “Romance of the Western Chamber,” two historical Chinese silent films from the 1920s.

NPR Weekend Edition lauded Ms. Min as “one of the world’s greatest virtuosos” and JazzTimes hailed her as “a pioneer in integrating her ancient instrument with modern jazz and improvised music.”

Gamelan refers to the traditional Indonesian percussion orchestra. Consisting primarily of ornate, percussive instruments made of hand-forged metal, the ensemble typically includes xylophones, gongs, gong-chimes, drums, cymbals, string instruments and bamboo flutes.

This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.