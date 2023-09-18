Enter to win passes to Blue Highway Fest!

Blue Highway Fest

October 10-14 in Big Stone Gap, VA

Winner will receive two General Admission passes plus camping!

Enter contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.

This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on 9/25/2023.

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.

Artists include:

Sam Bush Band

Blue Highway

The Steeldrivers

Dan Tyminski Band

Darrell Scott

Scythian

Tim O'Brien Band

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Beth Snapp

Ed Snodderly

Seldom Scene

Carso Peters & Iron Mountain

Dukes of Drive

Missy Raines and Allegheny

Volume Five

Authentic Unlimited

Tim Stafford, Thomm Jutz & Dave Edgar

Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett

Wayne Taylor & Friends

Jason Burlesgon, Gary Hultman & Friends

Craig Street Ramblers

Sycamore Hollow

Tony Arata

Bobby Starnes

Grasyon Lane & Garrett Lane