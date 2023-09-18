Enter to win passes to Blue Highway Fest!
October 10 - 14, 2023 | Big Stone Gap, VA
Blue Highway Fest
October 10-14 in Big Stone Gap, VA
Winner will receive two General Admission passes plus camping!
Enter contest here. Please only enter once per person. Duplicate entries will be removed before the winner is selected.
This contest will end at 11:59 pm EST on 9/25/2023.
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.
Click here for full concert details or to purchase tickets.
Artists include:
Sam Bush Band
Blue Highway
The Steeldrivers
Dan Tyminski Band
Darrell Scott
Scythian
Tim O'Brien Band
Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys
Beth Snapp
Ed Snodderly
Seldom Scene
Carso Peters & Iron Mountain
Dukes of Drive
Missy Raines and Allegheny
Volume Five
Authentic Unlimited
Tim Stafford, Thomm Jutz & Dave Edgar
Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett
Wayne Taylor & Friends
Jason Burlesgon, Gary Hultman & Friends
Craig Street Ramblers
Sycamore Hollow
Tony Arata
Bobby Starnes
Grasyon Lane & Garrett Lane