Enter to win a special 2-CD 50th anniversary deluxe edition of Bobby Weir's "Ace"!

Congratulations to Bob Weir, for the 50th anniversary of the release of his classic solo album Ace! This 1973 collection is filled with a number of tunes that became staples for live Grateful Dead shows for the next 20 years and beyond, including “Playing in the Band”, “Looks Like Rain”, and “One More Saturday Night”. To celebrate, WNCW is giving away copies of this new 2-CD set, which includes recordings from last year at Radio City Music Hall with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bro’s featuring The Wolfpack with special guests Tyler Childers And Brittney Spencer. Click here to enter our contest! Giveaways are courtesy of Dead.net.