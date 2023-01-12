Enter to win tickets to Bush, Marshall, Meyer, Meyer!

Enter the contest here.

Peace Concert Hall 7:00 pm

American music masters Sam Bush (mandolin/violin), Mike Marshall (mandolin) & Edgar Meyer (bass) join together with George Meyer (violin) for a special collaboration usually only heard on the summer bluegrass festival circuit! Expect to hear works from the genre-bending Short Trip Home album of many years ago, as well as new music written specifically for this tour.

Edgar’s son George is charting his own course in the musical world and represents the next generation of artists expressing their unique voices and perspective. He certainly has strong roots!

