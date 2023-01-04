Enter to win tickets to see New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in Tryon

© 2023 WNCW
Gilbert-and-Sullivan.jpeg

Saturday, February 11th/Tryon Fine Arts Center/Tryon, NC

The Wand'ring Minstrels: The Pirates of Penzance in One Act & Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan Favorites

by New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

Saturday, February 11, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Full details and tickets available here.

Enter the contest here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 1/10/2023
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

A sextet of stars of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players perform The Pirates of Penzance in one act, with all of the famous numbers by all your favorite characters -dressed to the nines in piratical and Victorian splendor. After intermission, the performers return in black tie and gowns to entertain the audience with many selections from the full repertoire of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operas- including our signature section- impromptu audience requests!.

